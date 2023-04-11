Four New Wawa Stores Opening In NJ This Spring

Wawa Inc. plans four new stores in the Garden State this spring, officials said.

On Thursday, April 6, Wawa opened its newest New Jersey store at 10 Lanes Mill Road, in Brick Township.

The exact opening dates have not been announced.

The next NJ stores to open are at:

3280 Route 38 in Mount Laurel (Burlington County),

966 Route 17 North in Ramsey (Bergen County),

1006 White Horse Pike in Oaklyn (Camden County), and

28 Route 10 in East Hanover (Morris County).

