Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: SEE ANYTHING? Police Probe Shooting Near Englewood Park
Business

Former Noches De Colombia Owner Brings New Restaurant To Bergen's Dining Scene: Report

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Colombia Kaliente
Colombia Kaliente Photo Credit: Colombia Kaliente Instagram

The former owner of popular North Jersey restaurant chain Noches de Colombia is bringing a new concept to the area.

Colombia Kaliente, helmed by Sebastian Colorado, is expected to open this summer in Englewood, NorthJersey.com reports. 

The city's Planning Board approved the 4,497-square-foot, 192-seat restaurant last March.

Colombia Kaliente will be located at 30 East Palisade Ave.

Click here for more from NorthJersey.com.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.