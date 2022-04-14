Former Noches De Colombia Owner Brings New Restaurant To Bergen's Dining Scene: Report

The former owner of popular North Jersey restaurant chain Noches de Colombia is bringing a new concept to the area.

Colombia Kaliente, helmed by Sebastian Colorado, is expected to open this summer in Englewood, NorthJersey.com reports.

The city's Planning Board approved the 4,497-square-foot, 192-seat restaurant last March.

Colombia Kaliente will be located at 30 East Palisade Ave.

