Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Park Ridge Father, Saddle River Son Admit Conning Elderly Investors Out Of Millions
Business

Fordham Grad Helms Hackensack's BITE Food & Coffee Co

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Kareem Elzarka
Kareem Elzarka Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

A career in finance would have certainly been lucrative -- but it wasn't what excited Bergen County native Kareem Elzarka most.

The 23-year-old has been at the helm of several Manhattan delis with his father Mike Elzarka since graduating from Fordham University in 2017.

Earlier this month, the pair opened BITE Food & Coffee Co. on Essex Street in Hackensack.

It's exactly where Elzarka wants to be.

"I like this business," the Ramapo High School grad said. "It's a lot of fun and rewarding. Challenging -- but it's a good time."

Elzarka came up with the menu and design through a combination of research and his own imagination.

The menu has something for everyone: Crispy chicken sandwiches, avocado mash, buffalo chicken pizza, tacos, fries and so much more.

The inside of the shop is aesthetic and relaxing with black and pink undertones throughout.

It's a sleek, industrial look. Aesthetic and relaxing.

Elzarka hopes BITE will become a place where people will come to get work done, hang out or just enjoy a good cup of coffee.

Above photo by @shari_blair Instagram

BITE Food and Coffee Co. , 360 Essex St., Hackensack,

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.