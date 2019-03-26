Fordham Grad Helms Hackensack's BITE Food & Coffee Co

A career in finance would have certainly been lucrative -- but it wasn't what excited Bergen County native Kareem Elzarka most.

The 23-year-old has been at the helm of several Manhattan delis with his father Mike Elzarka since graduating from Fordham University in 2017.

Earlier this month, the pair opened BITE Food & Coffee Co. on Essex Street in Hackensack.

It's exactly where Elzarka wants to be.

"I like this business," the Ramapo High School grad said. "It's a lot of fun and rewarding. Challenging -- but it's a good time."

Elzarka came up with the menu and design through a combination of research and his own imagination.

The menu has something for everyone: Crispy chicken sandwiches, avocado mash, buffalo chicken pizza, tacos, fries and so much more.

The inside of the shop is aesthetic and relaxing with black and pink undertones throughout.

It's a sleek, industrial look. Aesthetic and relaxing.

Elzarka hopes BITE will become a place where people will come to get work done, hang out or just enjoy a good cup of coffee.

Above photo by @shari_blair Instagram

BITE Food and Coffee Co. , 360 Essex St., Hackensack,

