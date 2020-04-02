Foodtown Supermarkets Get Makeover: Say Hello To Fresh Grocer

New Jersey’s four Foodtown supermarkets are converting to The Fresh Grocer over the next four weeks.

The rebranded stores in Washington Township, North Haledon, Cedar Grove and Colonia “will continue to offer restaurant-quality take home meals with best in market pricing, and a wide variety of high quality fresh foods at low prices,” the Maniaci family and its Nicholas Markets company said Tuesday.

Instacart, the on-demand and online grocery delivery service, will also be available to customers, they said.

“Customers can expect all the favorite parts of their store to remain while new products and features are added with the new name,” the company said. “Shoppers can sign up for Fresh Grocer Price Plus Club card by visiting any of the four Nicholas Markets locations.”

Dates of the changeovers:

Washington Township, 315 Pascack Road, Feb. 21;

North Haledon, 1068 High Mountain Road., Feb. 28;

Cedar Grove, 597 Pompton Avenue, March 6;

Colonia, 510 Inman Ave., Feb. 14.

“This is the exciting next chapter in my family’s 77-year history in the grocery business,” said David Maniaci, current president and CEO of Nicholas Markets.

Nicholas Markets is a family-owned specialty supermarket that was founded in 1943, when Rocco Maniaci and his son Nicholas opened a small grocery store in North Haledon.

The family announced last October that it had joined retailer-owned cooperative Wakefern Food Corp, a cooperative made up of many family-owned independent grocers.

The new Fresh Grocer locations will offer several new Wakefern Own Brand products, including the popular Bowl & Basket™ and Paperbird™ lines, the company said.

Shoppers will also be able to purchase Wakefern’s Wholesome Pantry brands, which include the Wholesome Pantry Organic line, as well as “a range of products free from 110 ingredients and artificial additives and preservatives.”

The Fresh Grocer stores support regional food banks, local pantries and hold various food drives throughout the year to help hunger relief agencies and those in need.

They also host a variety of in-store fundraisers to raise money for the American Red Cross, Alex’s Lemonade Stand, and the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Store associates celebrate Earth Day each year by partnering with Neighborhood Gardens Trust to clean up local gardens in Philadelphia.

