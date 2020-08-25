Food Writer 'Obsessed' With New Jersey Hot Dogs Runs Down Best In State

One is a lesser-known spot a busy highway. Another is highly-acclaimed by the late Anthony Bourdain.

All of the hot dog spots Robert Simonson included in his article "Why I’m Obsessed With New Jersey Hot Dogs" have one thing in common: They're each uniquely delicious.

Simonson makes the case that New Jersey's dogs are just better than anywhere else. Even the dogs in New York are comparable to the ones he ate growing up in the Midwest, he said.

These spots are the ones to try in New Jersey, according to Simonson's report:

Hot Dog Johnny's (Belvidere)

Jimmy Buff's (West Orange, Kenilworth)

Tommy's Italian Sausage and Hot Dogs (Elizabeth)

Rutt's Hut (Clifton)

Max's (Long Branch)

Windmill (Long Branch)

The Hot Grill (Clifton)

White Manna (Jersey City)

Boulevard Drinks (Jersey City)

Dickie Dee's (Newark)

Hiram's Road Stand (Fort Lee)

Tommy's Italian Sausage and Hot Dogs in Elizabeth has some of the best dogs in New Jersey, one food writer says. Tommy's Italian Sausage and Hot Dogs Facebook

