Food Network Show Winner Among 4 New Dining Options At Garden State Plaza

Shoppers at Westfield's Garden State Plaza will soon have a few new eateries to choose from for a refuel.

Seasons 52, opening on April 29: This health-focused restaurant with a rotating seasonal menu and wine bar already has several locations across New Jersey.

Eddie V's, opening May 19: Live Jazz. Seafood Steaks. Their motto? "Here's to living it up."

Chic Sugars, opened April 4: This Englewood-based mini-cupcake kit shop won was featured on Season 1 Episode 10 of Food Network's "Winner Cake All." Fresh cupcakes, macarons, cookies, cake jars, and quarantine-size cakes are on the menu.

Tonnie’s Minis, opening May 1: This online, plant-based bakery offers a variety of baked goods including sweet potato pies, crushed wafer banana pudding, the ultimate brownie, and more.

The two bakeries are a result of a new business development partnership with the New Jersey Small Business Development Center at Ramapo College.

The program is designed to give small businesses an opportunity to have a retail presence within the mall alongside national retail chains.

