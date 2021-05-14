Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Filipino Inspired Taqueria 'Flip Sigi' Opens Jersey City Outpost

Cecilia Levine
Flip Sigi's Plan B-Rito rolled up with longanisa, ham, bacon, egg, hash browns, avocado, cheese and first base salsa. Photo Credit: @thefoodjoy Instagram

What began as a dive bar in the West Village and became one of the most popular Filipino eateries on the East Coast is opening new digs in Jersey City.

Flip Sigi is moving into the Nest Mico Apartments in mid-June, Hoboken Girl reports.

According to its website, Flip Sigi puts a Filipino twist on burritos, burgers, tacos and bowls

"We embrace that Filipino food has a long history of being blended with Chinese, Thai, Spanish and Indian flavors," the website reads.

"This combination of cuisines gives Jordan endless possibilities. At Flip Sigi, we decided to utilize the Mexican food format that most Americans are familiar with. Think of us as Filipino 101."

The menu boasts $5 eggwiches, make-your-own bowls for $7 to $14, $3 tacos, cocktails and more.

Click here for more from Hoboken Girl.

