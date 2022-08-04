Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Father-Son Duo Put Modern Twist On Brazilian Seafood Dishes At Elizabeth Restaurant

Cecilia Levine
Philip Carvalho, Bossa Fish managing partner.
Philip Carvalho, Bossa Fish managing partner. Photo Credit: Bossa Fish Instagram photo

A local family is bringing flavors of Portugal and Brazil to North Jersey with the 2021 opening of their seafood restaurant.

Bossa Fish is run by Philip Carvalho and his dad, Eliot, on Trumbull Street in Elizabeth.

The father-son put modern touches on traditional favorites, their website says.

Take their 305 Sandwich, for example. Your choice of flounder, shrip, scallops, whiting, cod or chicken cutlet on a bun with bacon, mustard, Swiss cheese, sliced pickles, mashed avocado, garlic aioli and a side of fries.

Or the Bacalhau a Casa: The family recipe for the traditional cod dish served with Spanish potatoes.

Bossa Fish also has a full-scale seafood market, and sells a variety of sauces.

Bossa Fish, 230 Trumbull St., Elizabeth

