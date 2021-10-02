Father, Daughter Duo Convert Ice Cream Shop Into Bergen Brunch Spot

A Bergen County native known for her bustling charcuterie company is teaming up with dear ol' dad and opening a brand new brunch spot.

Plated & Cured -- run by Dylan and Michael Elias -- will open as a pop-up on Oct. 10.

The shop will open in the storefront formerly home to Ice Cream By Mike, Michael Elias' namesake shop, which will be slowly converted into P&C.

The younger Elias says she saw the need for a gourmet eatery that customers didn't have to place an order for, or wait multiple days for.

“I really wanted to open up a restaurant, and right now, with charcuterie, what I sell are pre-orders,” said Elias, 24, of Garfield.

"So people always wanted to come the same day, and I never had the chance to do it, because I never had the stuff, I never had the facility.”

Her dad was on board with the plan, too.

Elias crafted a menu that highlights her charcuterie background while incorporating the best elements of a gourmet, one-of-a-kind brunch, she said.

“I wanted to offer same-day charcuterie, but I wanted to also offer brunch items, so that’s kind of where I dove into creating a menu,” Elias said.

As opposed to a traditional diner-style brunch menu, Plated & Cured will serve simple ingredients that have been transformed into a refined breakfast cuisine. On the pop-up menu, you’ll find apple and brie, fig and prosciutto, chicken and waffles and more.

Plated & Cured’s pop-up menu includes fig and prosciutto: toasted sourdough topped with goat cheese, fig jam, prosciutto de parma and figs to garnish. Courtesy of Dylan Elias

“It’s definitely going to be a very different kind of brunch place,” Elias said. “There’s not going to be an Eggs Benedict on the menu, no pancakes…there’s not going to be the typical things.

“It’s going to be a very artisan experience. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a menu like the menu we’ve created.”

With the combined storefront, the E. Ridgewood Avenue building will serve brunch from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and ice cream from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“It’s going to be a very artisan experience," said Elias. "I don’t think I’ve ever seen a menu like the menu we’ve created.” Courtesy of Dylan Elias

Meanwhile, Elias will continue to work full time at PlatedByD — which opened on Main Street in Lodi last November — while running the creative side at Plated & Cured and helping with management.

“I’m going be the creative background and running it from the outside, so I’ll be training, I’ll be hiring, I’ll be creating ads, promotions, everything like that,” she said. “But my dad will actually be the one cooking and managing the inside of the shop, and I will be there on weekends also managing.”

Assuming all goes well, Elias says Plated & Cured will be ready to accept orders for takeout and delivery as of Oct. 15.

Follow Plated & Cured on Instagram for the latest updates.

Plated & Cured/Ice Cream By Mike, 305 E. Ridgewood Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ 07450

