A fast-casual Middle Eastern restaurant is opening a second Bergen County location.NAYA, which recently opened on Route 17 in Paramus, is planning yet another outpost in Montvale.

According to its website, the new restaurant will be located at 200 Market St., in Montvale.

Customers can choose a pita, rice bowl or salad, then load it up with protein and veggies.

No word yet on an opening date.

