Fast-Casual Middle Eastern Restaurant Coming To Route 17

Cecilia Levine
Lunch from Naya.
Lunch from Naya. Photo Credit: bitsofgoodeats Instagram

A fast-casual Middle Eastern restaurant will be joining several other newly-opened restaurants on Route 17, BoozyBurbs reports.

Naya will be opening in the shopping center at 305 Route 17 south. 

Customers can choose a pita, rice bowl or salad, then load it up with protein and veggies.

Naya has several locations across New York City. This will be its first for New Jersey.

No word yet on an opening date. Click here for more from BoozyBurbs.

