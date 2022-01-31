Family-Owned Sandwich Joint Opens In Hawthorne

A family-owned sandwich shop has opened in Hawthorne.

Yella’s is now serving up sandwiches, subs, burgers, and more at 1103 Goffle Road.

Founded in 1967, Yella’s describes its menu as “food worth screaming about.” The family-owned eatery specializes in homemade favorites — “some classic and some quirky,” its website says.

In addition to hearty subs, sandwiches and burgers, Yella’s features sweet and sugary desserts — most notably, hand-spun milkshakes with flavors like chocolate chip brownie, strawberry shortcake and birthday cake.

Yella’s is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday until 10 p.m.

Follow Yella’s on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube for the latest updates.

Yella’s, 1103 Goffle Rd., Hawthorne, NJ 07506

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.