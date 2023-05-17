Family Opens North Jersey Restaurant Following Food Truck Stint

Apostolopoulos with his wife, Jen, have opened Rock'n The Grill, a new restaurant in Glen Rock. Previously, Apostolopoulos ran a food truck in Paterson at The Home Depot.

"We fell in love with Glen Rock and we wanted to open a restaurant here," Jen said. "We love the small town feel. Everyone has been so warm and inviting. It's a wonderful community."

Already, Glen Rock has been responding to Rock'n The Grill. In its first week, the restaurant sold 1,100 burgers.

"It was insane," Paul said. "I just keep hearing 'burger, burger, burger.' The mix we put it in makes it juicy and flavorful."

Aside from the burgers the restaurant serves up burgers, cheesesteaks, wings, milkshakes and a full breakfast menu.

"We have a big variety of everything," Jen, a native of Wayne said.

And yes, you can get a milkshake for breakfast if you want. Jen said she loves the short ribs grilled cheese and the mac and cheese burger with bacon.

"It is out of this world," Jen said.

Customers are also really attracted to the wide variety of french fries and Paul's famous chicken sandwich, which was a big hit at his Paterson food truck.

"I like to cook," Paul said. "You can see how happy people are when they are eating."

Rock'n The Grill is a labor of love for the Apostolopoulos'. While Paul works in the kitchen, Jen is in the front of the house. Their daughters also work at the restaurant and help run their social media.

"We're doing this from the heart," Jen said. "We just want to make everyone happy and have this be a place everyone wants to come to."

Paul said he has had to adjust from his food truck days when it was just him cooking and one other person taking orders.

"Now you're dealing with a full staff and have a prep person," Paul said. "Before I did it all. It's a real big difference."

