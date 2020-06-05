Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Fairway Market In Paramus To Close

Cecilia Levine
Fairway Market in Paramus
Paramus' popular Fairway Market will be closing May 15.

The market, purchased by Amazon in early March, has remained open in an effort to preserve jobs and serve the community.

The closure of the E. Ridgewood Avenue store will allow the reallocation of resources while maintaining operations at seven other locations across the tri-state area, including Woodland Park.

Fairway Market filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January 2020 and announced five of the New York locations and its distribution center were sold for $70 million. the remaining stores were under negotiation.

"Fairway Market is committed to serving our communities and maintaining the jobs for our valued employees, especially in these unprecedented times," Fairway Market CEO Abel Porter said.

"We have maintained operations in Paramus following the sale of this location. The closing of the store will allow us to redeploy our limited resources for the remaining seven locations where we continue operations during the court-supervised auction process."

"We want to extend our most heartfelt gratitude to the Paramus community for allowing Fairway to be their preferred food shopping destination."

