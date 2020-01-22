Fairway Market Denies Filing For Chapter 7 Bankruptcy

Fairway Market on Wednesday denied reports that it would be filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy which would close all locations.

"Fairway has been engaged in a strategic process and expects to soon announce a value maximizing transaction that will provide for the ongoing operations of stores,” a company spokeswoman said in a statement.

"Our lenders remain extremely supportive of our efforts. All 14 stores remain open for business, offering a complete range of high quality, specialty food products, and we look forward to seeing our customers and employees."

On Tuesday, the New York Post reported that Fairway had plans to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, a plan that would close the iconic grocers Paramus and Woodland Park stores, as well as 12 others.

