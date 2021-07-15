Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Fair Lawn's Nabisco Factory Closing Friday

Cecilia Levine
The Nabisco plant on Route 208 is closing this week.
The Nabisco plant on Route 208 is closing this week. Photo Credit: Daily Voice photo

The smells of freshly-baked cookies wafting through Fair Lawn will be no more come the end of this week.

The long-standing Nabisco factory will bake its last batch on Friday.

Last February, Mondelez International announced it would be closing its Nabisco plants in Fair Lawn and Atlanta, Georgia.

The closure of the Fair Lawn plant -- the largest producer of Oreos -- meant leaving 600 workers unemployed.

“We are going to miss the smell of fresh baked cookies that equates to hundreds of jobs," Mayor Kurt Peluso said.

"Our focus over these last few months has been on finding jobs for these employees who will be unemployed, even though they worked tirelessly during the peak of the pandemic."

Eighteen businesses reached out to borough officials offering jobs to the Nabisco workers, the mayor said.

"Mondelez is currently in discussions with developers," Peluso added. 

"We look forward to welcoming a new business to our community when the time comes."

