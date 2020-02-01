Contact Us
EXCLUSIVE: Krispy Kreme Sets Tentative Opening Date In Bergen County

Cecilia Levine
Krispy Kreme is coming to Bergen County... eventually.
Krispy Kreme is coming to Bergen County... eventually. Photo Credit: Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme set a tentative opening date for its new Bergen County location.

A spokesperson from the doughnut franchise told Daily Voice the store will open Tuesday, Feb. 4. This is subject to change, being that it is tentative.

Signage recently went up at the shop, which is replacing the former bank space near the entrance of the Liberty Commons shopping center on Route 17 south in East Rutherford.

The shop will make doughnuts on-site and have a drive-thru.

