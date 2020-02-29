Englewood Bagel Shop Gets 'Unsatisfactory' Rating From Health Inspectors

An Englewood bagel shop has closed after failing health inspections this month, a recent report says.

Binghamton Bagel Cafe was the only eatery that earned an unsatisfactory rating from the local health department so far this month, NorthJersey.com reports.

The cafe, which serves a variety of bagels, smoothies, salads, breakfast sandwiches, paninis and more, is temporarily closed due to the unsatisfactory rating, which came during the week of Feb. 23.

No word on when the cafe will reopen.

Click here for the full list of restaurant health inspection ratings from NorthJersey.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.