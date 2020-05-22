Duck Donuts Makes Bergen County Debut

Duck Donuts is opening its first Bergen County store.

The made-to-order doughnut chain is opening a location at Sprout Brook Center in Paramus, BoozyBurbs reports.

Nativeto Duck, North Carolina, Duck Donuts lets customers design their own vanilla cake doughnuts from a variety of toppings, drizzles and glazes.

This will be New Jersey's sixth Duck Donuts store, with locations in Middletown, Avalon, Plainfield, Clark, Green Brook and Marlton. No word yet on an opening date.

Duck Donuts, 556 Route 17 North, Paramus

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.