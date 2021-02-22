Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Duck Donuts Announces Paramus Opening Date

Cecilia Levine
Duck Donuts is coming to Paramus.
Duck Donuts is almost ready to open its new Paramus store.

The doughnut shop will open sometime in March in the Sprout Brook Shopping Center on Route 17 north, according to a Facebook announcement.

The Pennsylvania-based company touts itself as the fastest-growing doughnut chain in the U.S.

Duck Donuts has dozens of locations across the U.S., including ones in Middletown, Green Brook, and Clark, New Jersey.

The shop is known for its freshly-made vanilla cake doughnut that customers can customize themselves.

Duck Donuts, Sprout Brook Shopping Center at 556 Route 17 North, Paramus.

