Dover Taqueria Brenda Lee Reopens Year After 7-Alarm Fire

It's certainly been a while since the Dover community has tasted the food from Brenda Lee's.

Or sat in the chairs. Or chatted with owner Alfredo Jimenez.

The Warren Street taqueria reopened this week at a new location two blocks away from the previous site.

The opening comes nearly a year after a 7-alarm fire tore through the block, displacing 80 families and destroying five buildings.

Owner Jimenez immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico 18 years ago.

He later began working at Dover's original Brenda Lee's with his sister, eventually saving enough money to purchase it as his own, the DailyRecord reports.

Among the many changes at the new Warren Street location is Jimenez' new business partner, Juan Gallardo, his longtime friend.

The owner also said new menu item molcajete is a must-try: The classic Mexican dish is an assortment of meats and fresh cheeses, the DailyRecord said.

