Doughnuts + Mochi Love Child Cafe Opens 2 More NJ Outposts

What do you get when you cross mochi and doughnuts? A Mochinut, of course.

The popular cafe, named after its most popular offering, is opening two more New Jersey locations.

Mochinut will hold a ribbon cutting at its Montclair store on Wednesday, Dec. 1, and a Princeton store is in the works (though an exact location/opening date have not been announced).

Both of Mochinut's Montclair and Summit locations are already open.

Mochinut Montclair: 349 Bloomfield Ave.

Mochinut Summit: 27 Springfield Ave.

According to its website, the Mochi donut "is the titillating product of the happy union between Japanese rice cake (mochi) and American-style doughnuts."

Stop by the Montclair store at 4 p.m. for the grand opening.

