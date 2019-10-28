Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Business

Dos Toros Opens First NJ Location In Florham Park

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Dos Toros is coming to Florham Park, according to the borough's building and construction official.
Dos Toros is coming to Florham Park, according to the borough's building and construction official. Photo Credit: Dos Toros

Dos Toros Taqueria is on its way to Florham Park.

Construction on the Mexican restaurant is under way at the former site of Qdoba on Columbia Turnpike, Borough Building and Construction Administrator Kevin Guilfoyle confirmed.

Dos Toros was launched by a pair of California brothers with a shared passion for taquerias, its website says.

They opened several New York City and Chicago locations that dish up burritos, tacos, salad bowls, quesadillas, nachos and more.

This will be the eatery's first New Jersey location. No word yet on an opening date.

Dos Toros owners Leo and Oliver Kremer did not reply to Daily Voice's emails (Oct. 24, 28) and were not immediately available when Daily Voice called Monday afternoon (Oct. 28).

Dos Toros, 176 Columbia Tpke., Florham Park, NJ

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.