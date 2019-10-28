Dos Toros Opens First NJ Location In Florham Park

Dos Toros Taqueria is on its way to Florham Park.

Construction on the Mexican restaurant is under way at the former site of Qdoba on Columbia Turnpike, Borough Building and Construction Administrator Kevin Guilfoyle confirmed.

Dos Toros was launched by a pair of California brothers with a shared passion for taquerias, its website says.

They opened several New York City and Chicago locations that dish up burritos, tacos, salad bowls, quesadillas, nachos and more.

This will be the eatery's first New Jersey location. No word yet on an opening date.

Dos Toros owners Leo and Oliver Kremer did not reply to Daily Voice's emails (Oct. 24, 28) and were not immediately available when Daily Voice called Monday afternoon (Oct. 28).

Dos Toros, 176 Columbia Tpke., Florham Park, NJ

