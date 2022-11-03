'Do Not Drive' Warning Issued For Certain Dodge, Chrysler Vehicles Due To Exploding Airbags

Owners of certain older Dodge and Chrysler models are being advised to keep them parked and avoid driving them after exploding airbags killed at least two more people.

Stellantis - formerly known as Fiat Chrysler - issued a "Do Not Drive" warning to the owners of more than 275,000 older vehicles due to the Takata airbag, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The warning covers approximately 276,000 model year 2005 through 2010 Dodge Magnums, Chargers, and Challengers, as well as model year 2005 through 2010 Chrysler 300s.

It comes after two people died in separate crashes involving 2010 Dodge Chargers when the Takata driver's side airbag exploded.

Additionally, NHTSA said that the agency is aware of several other suspected inflator ruptures in vehicles from other automakers, potentially due to exploding Takata airbags.

“NHTSA is urging ALL vehicle owners to immediately check to see if their vehicle has an open Takata airbag recall,” officials said. “If it does, owners need to contact their dealership to schedule a free repair as soon as possible and follow any warnings from the vehicle manufacturer.”

The NHTSA also cautioned that even minor crashes can result in exploding airbags that can kill or lead to life-threatening injuries.

“Left unrepaired, recalled Takata airbags are increasingly dangerous as the risk of an explosion rises as vehicles age. Every day that passes when you don’t get a recalled airbag replaced, puts you and your family at greater risk of injury or death,” NHTSA Acting Administrator Ann Carlson said.

“An exploding Takata airbag can send metal fragments toward the driver or passengers, and this shrapnel can kill – and has – killed or maimed people.”

