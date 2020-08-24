DJ Sidelined By COVID-19 Opens Jersey Shore Ice Cream Shop Named After Daughter

A DJ whose business came to a screeching halt due to COVID-19 has opened a candy and ice cream shop on the Jersey Shore.

Haven’s Sweet Shop opened last month on Bay Avenue in Point Pleasant.

When his DJ company Xplosive Entertainment saw a sharp decline in business this March because, Michael Langsner, 42 of Brick, knew he needed another plan.

Collecting unemployment -- or as Langsner put it, "sitting on my hands waiting" -- wasn't an option.

Choosing Point Pleasant Beach to start a new business was easy, as Langsner’s parents lived there for 15 years. He grew up enjoying the boardwalk and restaurants.

Now as a young dad, he and his wife Amy enjoy bringing their five-year-old daughter, Haven, to the area.

The shop, named after Langsner's daughter, offers vegan, low sugar, non-fat and regular ice cream flavors. It also sells gourmet chocolate covered pretzels, fudge, and candies.

The most unique item at Haven’s is the "ice cream flight": a four-scoop tasting box with separate compartments for each flavor and topping. Freshly made milk shakes, gourmet popcorn, and coffee were recently added to the menu.

"This project has been an absolute refresher," said Langsner, formerly of Marlboro.

"In the crazy times we are living, one thing seems to remain the same… chocolates and ice cream make happy people.

Haven loves having a sweet shop named after her and is already learning about business, eager to be old enough to start helping guests.

She can be found, from time-to-time, greeting guests to “her” sweet shop.

Langsner is hopeful his DJ company will survive and is eagerly waiting to return to doing events. Haven’s Sweet Shop, however, has brought him and his family happiness, a challenge, and a creative outlet.

“Ice cream is a fun and happy business," he said.

"It has been a pleasure of meeting so many friendly locals. Point Pleasant’s community truly is a special place with great residents."

Haven's Sweet Shop, 512 Bay Ave., Point Pleasant.

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

