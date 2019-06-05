Customers Sad To See Dino's In Harrington Park Go

Countless milestones have been celebrated at Dino's Restaurant in Harrington Park.

Last year, the Tappan Road restaurant celebrated one of its own: Its 30th year in town.

But after its 31st, owners Dino and Tina Sili of Totowa announced their restaurant has been sold, and longtime customers are sad to see Dino's go.

"Dino... Christmas Eve will never be the same!" Nicole Harencak wrote on social media. "Thank you for years of memories and delicious food! All the best to you and Tina moving forward!"

"So very sorry to hear this news," Carol Skarzenski de Lyon added. "Many a very happy and celebratory New Year had been spent at your place with my Folks in tow. Thank you for fabulous memories and even more fabulous food."

"Dino, you and your restaurant will be sorely missed," Ilya Lipkin said. "Many happy memories are associated with your place - one of the best authentic Italian restaurants where you could always count on amazing meal and cozy atmosphere."

June 10 will be the restaurant's final day in business.

