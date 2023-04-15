Cuban Chef Rolls Food Truck Into First-Ever Storefront In Bergen County

A Cuban-American food truck has rolled right into its first-ever storefront in Bergen County.

Maddy Camacho, of Fairview, has opened The Blended Bistro at 442 Anderson Ave., in Cliffside Park.

According to the website, TBB blends gives classics such as Picadillo, Pernil & Ropa Vieja an American twist.

She also incorporates Italian dishes such as Penne Vodka, Sausages & Peppers, as inspired by her mom's love of Italian food.

