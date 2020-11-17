COVID-19: Sussex County Diner 'Waiting Patiently' To Reopen Rips Into Murphy On Facebook

A Sussex County diner that's been closed since March is patiently waiting to reopen.

Under Gov. Phil Murphy's current orders, the Victoria Diner on Route 206 in Branchville can only have six people inside at a time.

While the owners certainly plan on reopening their train car diner, they are not holding back on expressing their frustrations.

“Once this fool allows more than the 25 percent [capacity] we will certainly be open," a Facebook post pinned to the top of the page reads. “So hopefully this idiotic bloviating anal aperture sees the light after the election."

Hi everyone hope you and all your families are well. We wait patiently for this states degenerate governor to allow more... Posted by "Victoria Diner" on Friday, October 30, 2020

With just six booths and 13 counter seats, a reopening at 25 percent capacity isn’t sustainable, co-owner and Rockaway police officer Mike Hatzimihalis told NJ.com.

Victoria Diner’s situation is not unique. Dozens of North Jersey diners have had to acclimate to Murphy’s evolving restrictions and capacity limits.

Double S Diner in Wantage, for example, reopened as gourmet burger joint Cow Patty’s on Nov. 16.

Others have closed.

For now, Victoria’s Diner remains set on reopening while taking things one day at a time.

“Thanks,” the owners said in response to one of the post’s many comments. “We love all of you and miss you all more than you could imagine.”

Follow Victoria Diner on Facebook for more updates.

