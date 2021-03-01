COVID-19: Popular Bergen County Bar & Grill Closed After Employee Tests Positive

A popular Bergen County restaurant and pub is temporarily closed after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Grant Street Cafe in Dumont made the announcement on Facebook Saturday, when more than 5,528 more cases were reported across New Jersey.

The Grant Avenue restaurant said it hopes to reopen Tuesday pending test results.

Meanwhile, sanitization is under way.

🍕Grant’s Family. • • We’ve Learned Today That One of Our Team Members Has Tested Positive for Covid-19. Out of Caution... Posted by Grant Street on Saturday, January 2, 2021

Grant's has been a local institution since opening in 1989.

Last year, it was named to CraftBeer.com's list of best beer bars in the U.S.

