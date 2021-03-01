Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
COVID-19: Popular Bergen County Bar & Grill Closed After Employee Tests Positive

Cecilia Levine
Grant Street Cafe
Grant Street Cafe Photo Credit: Grant Street Cafe Facebook photo

A popular Bergen County restaurant and pub is temporarily closed after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Grant Street Cafe in Dumont made the announcement on Facebook Saturday, when more than 5,528 more cases were reported across New Jersey.

The Grant Avenue restaurant said it hopes to reopen Tuesday pending test results.

Meanwhile, sanitization is under way.

Grant's has been a local institution since opening in 1989. 

Last year, it was named to CraftBeer.com's list of best beer bars in the U.S.

