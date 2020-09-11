Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Authorities Capture NYC, Westchester Men Sought In Violent Bergen, Passaic Holdups
Business

COVID-19: Longtime NJ Wedding Hall That Owes $531K In Back Taxes Shutters

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Snuffy's Pantagis Renaissance
Snuffy's Pantagis Renaissance Photo Credit: Google Maps

A longtime North Jersey wedding hall has closed its doors after nearly 50 years in business, its owners citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Events booked at Snuffy's Pantagis Renaissance in Scotch Plains are being cancelled, director Steven Pantagis told TAPinto.

The company owes more than $531,074 in back taxes and $45,238 in sewer bills, NJ.com reports citing tax records.

Around this time last year, the township approved the site for redevelopment. Still, Pantagis denied the hall was closing.

Then, last month, company shareholder Nick Pantagis told media outlets that Snuffy's was not planning on closing. 

Steve Pantagis later told TAPinto that Nick "had no right" to say so.

"My partners and I voted unanimously," Steve Pantagis told TAPinot. "We are closing because of COVID. I apologize (to the people this has effected)."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.