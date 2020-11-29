COVID-19: Charitable Westwood Thrift Shop Closing After 63 Years

A Westwood thrift shop that helped fund a local art school and hospital has shuttered after 63 years in business.

Monday will be the last day of business for "Our Thrift Shop" on Old Hook Road.

Proceeds from the second-hand store went to the Pascack Valley Hospital.

The, in 2007, the hospital closed, and the thrift shop reopened to help fund the Art School at Old Church in Demarest.

The thrift shop's closing was due to COVID-19, art school officials told NorthJersey.com.

Our Thrift Shop, 245 Old Hook Road, Westwood

