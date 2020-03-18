Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
COVID-19 Can't Stop, Won't Stop Business Boom At Bergen County Krispy Kreme

Cecilia Levine
Krispy Kreme opened last week and Bergen County residents aren't letting coronavirus stop them from going.
Krispy Kreme opened last week and Bergen County residents aren't letting coronavirus stop them from going. Photo Credit: Cara Ramirez (left)/Brittney Roth

The COVID-19 pandemic has not been kind to many businesses, but Bergen County's new Krispy Kreme seemingly has nothing to worry about.

Daily Voice readers were up bright and early Wednesday, sending photos from the new Liberty Commons shopping center shop located just off Route 17 south.

Here's what our trusty readers had to say:

Nelly (@imquban Instagram)

7:08 a.m. arrival: Lines were not bad. They changed the drive-thru toward the parking lot to avoid traffic on Route 17. The line was growing as I left and the cars were not following the new layout for the drive-thru. I received the doughnuts by 7:25 a.m. They were hot and ready.

A Daily Voice reader detail picked up Krispy Kreme doughnuts Wednesday.

A Daily Voice reader detail picked up Krispy Kreme doughnuts Wednesday.

A Daily Voice reader detail picked up Krispy Kreme doughnuts Wednesday.

A Daily Voice reader detail picked up Krispy Kreme doughnuts Wednesday.

A Daily Voice reader detail picked up Krispy Kreme doughnuts Wednesday.

Cara Ramirez

9 a.m. No lines, slightly limited menu.

A trip to Krispy Kreme.

Inside Krispy Kreme

Heading in.

Brittney Roth

1 p.m. About 10 people in line. "It's dead inside."

Krispy Kreme East Rutherford open for business.

Krispy Kreme East Rutherford open for business.

Got the goods.

