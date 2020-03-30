COVID-19: Amazon Worker At Central Jersey Warehouse Tests Positive

At least one Amazon employee at a Mercer County warehouse reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, increasing the reported total in New Jersey to three on Monday.

Amazon confirmed a diagnosed case of coronavirus in the company's Robbinsville facility, NJ.com reported .

"We’ve taken extreme measures to keep people safe, tripling down on deep cleaning, procuring available safety supplies & maintaining safe distances," Amazon tweeted. "Our employees are heroes fighting for their communities & we couldn’t be more grateful."

The report came amid a protest by workers at Amazon’s Staten Island fulfillment center over the company's response to what they claim are 10 coronavirus cases there. Amazon confirmed one case at the Staten Island facility.

Workers in at least two other Amazon New Jersey warehouses -- in Teterboro and Edison -- reportedly were infected with the virus.

Overall, workers have been stricken at 19 Amazon warehouses in the United States, media reports sqy.

The company indefinitely closed a returns processing warehouse in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, after three workers tested positive.

A sortation center in Queens was temporarily closed for cleaning two weeks ago after workers learned about a case and walked out.

The two Robbinsville workers were in their warehouse last on March 23 and 28, Amazon said in an alert sent to employees on Monday.

Employees who were in close contact with those sickened will be contacted personally by Amazon, the company said.

