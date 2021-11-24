COVID-19: Actor Exits TV Drama After Refusing To Get Vaccinated

Another Hollywood star has been written out of a TV drama after refusing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The latest to exit a popular drama is Rockmond Dunbar of "9-1-1," the Fox television series.

The show requires all actors need to be vaccinated to participate, but, as a response, Dunbar applied for a medical and religious exemption, which he was denied, according to Deadline.

On Monday, Nov. 22, his character on the series, Michael Grant, was written off the show with his deciding to move to Haiti with his boyfriend, Deadline reported.

In a statement to Deadline, Dunbar said: “I applied for religious and medical accommodations pursuant to the law and unfortunately was denied by my employer,” he said. “My sincerely held beliefs and private medical history are very intimate and personal aspects of my life that I do not publicly discuss and have no desire to start now."

A spokesman for 20th Television told Deadline said: “We take the health and safety of all of our employees very seriously, and have implemented a mandatory vaccination confirmation process for those working in Zone A on our productions."

Producers left his storyline open-ended in case he changed his mind and received a vaccine.

A member of the "9-1-1" cast since the pilot, Dunbar plays Michael Grant. Initially married to Athena (Angela Bassett), he came out to her as gay, and the two divorced by the end of the first season.

To read the entire Deadline story, click here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.