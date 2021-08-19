Couple Rolls Out Bergen County Food Truck

A local couple who fell in love with food -- and then each other -- has rolled out a food truck in Bergen County.

Crave Nation was launched by Jennifer Encarnacion and Milton Amoroso, who combined their backgrounds in business and the restaurant industry to make this dream of theirs come true, as first reported by BoozyBurbs.

Crave offers a variety of sandwiches including burgers, Philly cheesesteaks, fried chicken and more.

A schedule is expected to launch soon.

