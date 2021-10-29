Colombian Bar, Restaurant Coming To Bergen County

A new Colombian bakery, bar and grille is heading to Bergen County.

Colombia Kaliente will be opening at 30 East Palisade Ave., in Englewood, BoozyBurbs reports.

The eatery's Facebook page says it's slated to open in Summer 2022.

"We're working on our new location in the heart of Englewood, New Jersey," its website says.

Based on its social media page, Colombia Kaliente will be serving authentic fare, baked goods, coffee and more.

Check back for updates.

