Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Colombian Bar, Restaurant Coming To Bergen County

Cecilia Levine
Colombia Kaliente
Colombia Kaliente Photo Credit: Colombia Kaliente Facebook

A new Colombian bakery, bar and grille is heading to Bergen County.

Colombia Kaliente will be opening at 30 East Palisade Ave., in Englewood, BoozyBurbs reports.

The eatery's Facebook page says it's slated to open in Summer 2022.

"We're working on our new location in the heart of Englewood, New Jersey," its website says.

Based on its social media page, Colombia Kaliente will be serving authentic fare, baked goods, coffee and more.

Check back for updates.

