CMX Cinemas Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Cinemex Holdings USA, Inc. and Cinemex USA Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (CMX) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

CMX -- the dine-in, luxury movie theater chain -- has a location in Closter and another planned for the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford.

"We are in a state of complete uncertainty as to when we can re-open our theaters and when our customers will feel safe and secure in returning to them given that there is presently no vaccine against the virus," according to a news release.

"We cannot forecast when — if ever — customer numbers will return to pre-crisis levels."

CMX called for a "rebalancing" of the current economy because as it stands, the industry will not survive.

"This unprecedented crisis has resulted in the total suspension of our business," CMX said.

"We are not generating any revenues while having to pay high fixed costs. Even prior to filing for bankruptcy, we were spending over 30 percent of our revenues on lease-related expenses while studios ended up with 60 percent of every ticket sold.

"With the industry’s support," the company said, "the aim is to restructure our company while protecting our employees and to emerge in a strong and viable long-term financial condition to continue to serve our loyal customers."

