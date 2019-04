Bobcat's Texas BBQ in Edgewater has closed after less than a year in business.

An "out of business" sign was posted on the front door of the River Road shop (near Trader Joe's) Thursday morning. Yelpers also reported that the store had closed.

The Main Street location in Ramsey remains open.

No word yet on what's moving into the Edgewater space.

