Clifton's Last Remaining Bowling Alley Listed For $1.3M

Clifton's last remaining bowling alley is on the market.

Garden Palace on Lakeview Avenue is listed at $1.3 million on several real estate websites.

The 16-lane alley that opened in 1941 closed in March at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Located minutes from the Garden State Parkway in a busy commercial and residential area. Centered between two busy strip malls featuring an Aldi's Grocery store, plenty of food options, drug store, and shopping," the Keller Williams listing reads.

"Busy with athletic leagues, family activities, fundraisers and public bowling throughout the week. Brunswick A2 Pinsetters and synthetic lanes. Parking lot and street parking available. Located on a public transportation route."

The local Boys & Girls Club is also considering the property, NorthJersey.com reports.

Clifton was once home to four bowling alleys, including Garden Palace. Others that have shuttered include Astro Bowl (previously Rizzuto-Berra Bowling), Bowlero and Van Houten Lanes.

