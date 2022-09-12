Clifton Hot Dog Spot Destroyed By Van 'Ready To Rock'

Dave Martina is "ready to rock."

And so is his Clifton hot dog joint destroyed by an out-of-control van just days after its grand opening is almost ready to reopen, he said.

Martina tells Daily Voice that his Van Houten Avenue eatery Original Jumbo's has been remodeled and will reopen Sunday, Sept. 18.

A bright red van barreled through a service window of the hot dog joint in early may, after Martina alleged he had been accused of stealing the photos, logo and photos from a previous hot dog business operating out of the same location more than five decades ago.

Clifton police say they believe the incident was an accident, but an email sent by Rich Gebbia to Martina and obtained by NJ.com may indicate otherwise:

"That’s what happens when you disrespect the elders of... the rightful founders and originators of 'Jumbo’s Italian Ices and Hot Dogs,'" the email apparently reads.

Original Jumbo's, 70 Van Houten Ave., Clifton.

