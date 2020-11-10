'Clean Juice' Opening 2nd NJ Store In Bergen County

A health food cafe with hundreds of stores across the U.S. is coming to Wyckoff.

Clean Juice has plans to open on Franklin Avenue, its website says.

The shop sells smoothies, juices, Acai bowls, quinoa bowls, salads, healthy wraps, toasts and more.

Clean Juice was founded by husband and wife duo Kat and Landon Eckles. Kat had been making her own smoothies at home for nearly a decade, when she had the idea to open a juice bar in the Charlotte, NC area.

They opened their first location on their 8th wedding anniversary: June 5, 2015.

Since then, Clean Juice has opened more than 100 locations with 55 in development in 23 states.

New Jersey's only other Clean Juice store is located in Morristown, and run by former New York Giant David Tyree and his wife, Leilah.

Clean Juice, 319 Franklin Ave., Wyckoff.

