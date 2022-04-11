Clarks Americas Recalls Women’s Shoes For Potentially Dangerous Chemical Hazard

Eight styles of women’s shoes are being recalled across the globe by Clarks due to concerns about toxins inside the product, the retailer announced.

The US Consumer Product and Safety Commission (CPSC) issued an alert regarding a recall of approximately 113,000 shoes under the "Breeze" style name that were sold stateside and an additional 10,000 in Canada that pose a potential chemical hazard.

"Prolonged and direct contact with the shoes’ upper material can expose the wearer to the chemicals benzidine and/or dimethoxybenzidine, which are toxic and can cause adverse health effects,” according to CPSC.

According to the National Cancer Institute, “Benzidine is a manufactured chemical that does not occur in nature. In the past, large amounts of benzidine were used to produce dyes for cloth, paper, and leather.

“It was also used in clinical laboratories for detecting blood, as a rubber-compounding agent, and in the manufacture of plastic films,” according to the agency. “However, benzidine has not been sold in the United States since the mid-1970s, and it is no longer used in medical laboratories or in the rubber and plastics industries.”

Shoes included in the recall:

Dark Navy Breeze Avenue shoe style with the article number “26165269;”

Navy Breeze Shore shoe style with the article number “26164910;”

Dark Navy Breeze Step shoe style with the article number “26166718;”

Navy Breeze Step shoe style with the article number “26166904;”

Navy/White Step Avenue shoe style with the article number “2615290.”

The shoes were sold in the Spring/Summer 2022 season and were sold in women’s sizes 5 to 12 and feature blue uppers and white soles. The shoes include a label on the inside of the upper that includes the size, month and year of manufacture, and article number

They were sold at Clarks outlets, other stores, and online from February 2022 to October 2022. Other retailers selling the items online include Amazon, DSW, JC Penney, Kohl's, Macy's, Shoe Carnival, QVC, and Zappos.

There have been no injuries or incidents reported in connection to consumers wearing the shoes.

“Consumers should immediately stop wearing the shoes and visit Clarks for instructions on how to receive a full refund," according to CPSC. "Consumers will need to upload a photo of their shoes in order to determine if they are included in this recall.

"If included in the recall, Clarks will send consumers free shipping materials and a pre-paid shipping label to send back the shoes. Consumers may also return their shoes to the place where they were purchased."

