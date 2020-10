Chopt has announced it will be opening in Montvale next month.

The creative salad company has set an opening date for Nov. 4, at the Shoppes at DePiero Farm, its website says.

Proceeds from the Farm View grand opening Wednesday will go to the Tri-Boro Food Pantry.

The build-your-own salad restaurant will open at 48 Farm View.

Chopt has other New Jersey locations in Paramus, Florham Park, New Providence and Princeton.

