Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Business

Chipotle Coming To Route 17 In Paramus

Cecilia Levine
Chipotle will be opening a new Paramus location.
Chipotle will be opening a new Paramus location. Photo Credit: Chipotle

A new Chipotle store will be opening on Route 17 in Paramus, BoozyBurbs reports.

This will be the fast-casual Mexican restaurant's third location in Paramus.

It will be located on the southbound side of the highway in the same complex as Marshall's and BluePearl Pet Hospital.

Menu options include burritos, tacos and bowls with the choice of steak, carnitas, chicken and baracao, veggies, salsa and guac.

No word yet on opening date.

