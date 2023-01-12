Childhood Besties' Cookie Dreams Come True In New Jersey

Teddy Gailas and Peter Phillips' wildest childhood dreams are coming true.

The two longtime friends who used to challenge each other with who could make the better cookie ultimately combined efforts to open Chip City in Queens, NY, in 2017.

Five years later, Chip City is coming in hot to the New Jersey market with three locations:

Hoboken: 113 Washington St., opening in February

Ridgewood: 305 E Ridgewood Ave., opening Jan. 28

Newark: 2 Gateway Center, opening Jan. 24

Chip City has a rotating menu with flavors this week being chocolate chip, s'mores, white chocolate macadamia, horchata, apple cider doughnut, and strawberries and cream.

Chip City has more than a dozen stores across New York City and Long Island, and has plans to expand into Boston and Washington DC, too.

Click here for the Chip City website.

