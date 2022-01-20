Chick-fil-NAY: Petition Opposes Eatery Planned For NJ Turnpike Rest Stop

Hundreds of signatures had been garnered as of Thursday, Jan. 20 on a petition to stop a Chick-fil-A from opening at a rest stop on the New Jersey Turnpike.

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority on Jan. 3 announced that it would be replacing the McDonald's restaurants at the Vauxhall and Brookdale South rest stops with Chick-fil-As.

A Change.org petition launched by William Courson accuses the fast-food eatery's parent company of supporting "political candidates and individuals as well as organizations that actively oppose and work to undermine the civil rights and equality of all of New Jersey citizens.

"Chick-fil-A imposes its religion on employees, customers and operators and as a publicly funded entity, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority should not allow this type of business to operate on the Parkway."

The petition had garnered 774 signatures as of Jan. 20.

The petition further states that the Chick-fil-A would be an "affront to all of the citizens of New Jersey that make up the tremendous diversity that makes our state such a great place to live." It calls on Gov. Phil Murphy to overturn the decision if the Turnpike Authority fails to take action.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.