Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Business

Chick-fil-A Replacing Shuttered Route 4 Hooters Has Opening Date

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
A shuttered New Jersey Hooters is becoming a Chick-fil-A. A shuttered New Jersey Hooters is becoming a Chick-fil-A.
A shuttered New Jersey Hooters is becoming a Chick-fil-A. Photo Credit: Daily Voice photo
Hackensack Hooters will soon be a Chick-fil-A. Hackensack Hooters will soon be a Chick-fil-A.
Hackensack Hooters will soon be a Chick-fil-A. Photo Credit: Daily Voice photo
Hackensack Hooters will soon be a Chick-fil-A. Hackensack Hooters will soon be a Chick-fil-A.
Hackensack Hooters will soon be a Chick-fil-A. Photo Credit: Daily Voice photo

The Chick-fil-A replacing a shuttered Hooters in Hackensack has an opening date.

The Route 4 store will be opening Tuesday, March 1, and looking for 130 full- and part-time employees.

In place of the traditional Chick-fil-A First 100® Grand Opening celebration, Chick-fil-A Hackensack will be surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in Hackensack with free Chick-fil-A for a year. 

Additionally, in honor of the new restaurant opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America. The funds will be distributed to partners within the greater Bergen County area to aid in the fight against hunger. 

Chick-fil-A Hackensack is located at 41 Route West #4, off of Route 4 across from the Shops at Riverside, and will be open for full-service dining from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. 

It will be open for drive-thru service from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.