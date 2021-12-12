Chick-fil-A Owner Gives Employees Biggest Christmas Gifts Yet (VIDEO)

A thousand bucks in cash, a year's worth of rent and a car were among some of the Christmas gifts that workers at one Pennsylvania Chick-fil-A got this year -- from their boss.

Video shows employees at the Robinson store in Allegheny County surprising one employee with a car.

Holiday parties at the Chick-fil-A Robinson store have been white elephant style until 2016, when current owner Aimee Hernandez took over, KDKA CBS Local reports.

Citing staffing shortages and the pandemic, Hernandez went big -- no, "HUGE," she told the outlet. Hernandez gave her employees tickets based on how many shifts they worked and let them bid on on massive gifts, like luxury bags, a TV or Steelers tickets.

"Our owner Aimee has spent the past year thinking of ways to show our team how much she cares," the store wrote on Facebook.

"They have worked so incredibly hard throughout some very tough circumstances and have provided the best in service to our guests. She decided the holiday party this year would have grand prizes and a raffle for employees to win large gifts.

"When a truly deserving stellar employee Devon won a car, it was clear to everyone how blessed we are as a team. Congratulations Devon and all the other winners. From what we hear, Aimee is already planning for next year’s party! Keep up the great work. You are so loved and appreciated."

