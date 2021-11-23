Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Female Maywood Resident Finds Burglars In Home, Police Converge On Neighborhood
Business

Chick-fil-A Opens Another NJ Location

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A Photo Credit: Walker Kinsler Wikimedia Commons

Chick-fil-A has opened another New Jersey location.

The North Bergen store officially opened in a newly-constructed building at 7416 Tonnelle Avenue on Nov. 18, JerseyDigs reports. 

It is Hudson County's second Chick-fil-A location, the first being in Jersey City's Newport Centre Mall.

Run by independent franchise owner Adam Smith, the North Bergen store creates 90 jobs and is the second Hudson County and is open for drive-thru customers only Monday to Saturday, 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Click here for more from JerseyDigs.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.