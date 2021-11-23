Chick-fil-A Opens Another NJ Location

Chick-fil-A has opened another New Jersey location.

The North Bergen store officially opened in a newly-constructed building at 7416 Tonnelle Avenue on Nov. 18, JerseyDigs reports.

It is Hudson County's second Chick-fil-A location, the first being in Jersey City's Newport Centre Mall.

Run by independent franchise owner Adam Smith, the North Bergen store creates 90 jobs and is the second Hudson County and is open for drive-thru customers only Monday to Saturday, 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

