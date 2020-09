Cheeseburger in Paradise has closed its last location, located in North Jersey.

The eatery at 700 Plaza Dr., in Secaucus closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The restaurant's website had been disabled as of Tuesday evening.

The eatery's parent company Luby's -- which also operates Fuddruckers and Luby’s Cafeteria, both to be sold -- earlier this month approved plans to have its assets sold and liquidated.

